Kavita Seth: Youth loves Sufi music

While one might assume that the current generation of music aficionados is hooked to EDM and Bollywood, Kavita Seth says her shows, which sees her render Sufi songs, garners a sizeable and mixed bag of listeners



Kavita Seth

Kavita Seth's latest independent venture, the Sufi track, Yeh Jo Mujh Par Nikhaar Hai, has been penned by Pakistani poet Rehman Faris. "I met him about five years ago at a mushaira in Mumbai. He recited some of his work and sent a few other songs on e-mail. When I read the lyrics of this track, I instantly fell in love with the them. In no time, we had the tune in place. It started growing on me and eventually turned out to be beautiful," says Seth, who composed and sung the track.

Seth, celebrated for her Bollywood playback outings, loves releasing singles because they are "creatively gratifying". "I have a treasure chest of compositions. As an artiste, you want your music to reach people. I've started a series called Main Kavita Hoon, where I sing renditions of celebrated poets' works. It gives me immense satisfaction."

While one might assume that the current generation of music aficionados is hooked to EDM and Bollywood, Seth says her shows, which sees her render Sufi songs, garners a sizeable and mixed bag of listeners. "They are both, young, and old. In fact, when I perform live, I get more requests for my Sufi compositions than I do for Bollywood songs," says the singer.

Also Read: Ankhiyon Ke Jharokhon Se singer returns to playback after two decades

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates