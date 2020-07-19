Kay Kay Menon, Karan Singh Grover: Powerful characters viewers still love to watch and applaud

The more time that viewers spend consuming content online, the more will they find a host of shows and characters that are close to their hearts. ALTBalaji, the largest Indian homegrown platform, has, over the years, given memorable shows and characters to the audiences. Today we list down five powerful characters whom viewers simply can't get enough.

Tigmanshu Dhulia

Producer Tigmanshu Dhulia as 'Game changer' Inspector Yashpal Sherawat in Fixxer - This talented Director and Producer showcased his amazing acting skills once again. He played the role of a corrupt official from the Special Task Force, stationed in Delhi, and is shown as Jayveer Maalik's (Shabir Ahluwalia) boss. Despite the Tigmanshu having negative layers to his character, his charisma in front of the camera made sure that audiences were left in awe seeing him as the game-changer in the show.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay Menon as the 'Angry Young Man' Vikram Ranaut in The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family - The actor is shown as an extremely short-tempered character who is a frustrated, angst-ridden ex-army officer. He goes through life with a sullen face and a keen readiness to bite everyone's head off which can be seen when he deals with his other family members. This show was the OTT debut of the talented actor who delivered a fantastic performance that was appreciated by everyone.

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover as 'Bluffmaster' Inspector Sudhir Kohli in Boss - The charming Karan once again baffled his fans by playing the role of a bluffer in the web-series Boss. He plays the humorous, yet sharp, investigator opposite Sagarika Ghatge. With his character being full of mystery, Karan Singh Grover played a good fit as the fun-loving ladies' man and the intense secretive cop all rolled into one.

Varun Badola

Varun Badola as Laxman Saxena, the baap of all dangers in Apharan - In the show, Varun Badola, playing the role of Laxman Saxena was brilliant with his dialogue delivery and all-round performance. Biting into the meat of his character, the actor manages to perform the lengthiest dialogue in the show with utmost ease and conviction. No wonder the audiences went on to adore and appreciate such a commendable performance.

Samir Soni

Sameer Soni as an egoistic Rajbir Chaudhary in Puncch Beat - The handsome actor played the character of an arrogant father to a sportsman in the show. Rajbir Chaudhary is shown to be a total swagger and incorporated the attitude of a champion boxer. His famous dialogue from the series. "To protect my family, I can be a villain in front of anyone," says it all. His role is still loved by the audience to this very day.

So, what are you waiting for, binge watch these shows today to catch up on these amazing characters only on ALTBalaji!

