Kay Kay Menon to slip into the role of Dawood Ibrahim's father, Ibrahim Kaskar?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Years after he portrayed the role of then-DCP Rakesh Maria in Anurag Kashyap's Black Friday (2007), it appears Kay Kay Menon will be part of another screen adaptation of author S Hussain Zaidi's books. mid-day has learnt that the actor will slip into the role of Dawood Ibrahim's father, Ibrahim Kaskar, in Excel Entertainment's upcoming web series that traces the rise and fall of underworld dons. Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, the 10-part series is based on Zaidi's work, Dongri to Dubai.

A source reveals, "Dawood's chapter touches upon his father, who was a head constable in the Mumbai Police. The makers were keen on Kay Kay as they felt he would be able to bring grit as well as fragility to the character. The cast is currently undergoing workshops before the series goes on floors next month."

mid-day reached out to Menon who remained unavailable for comment.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates