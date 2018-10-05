KBC 10 first crorepati Binita Jain: I've become celebrity overnight

television

Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 10, finally found its first crorepati of this season in Guwahati's Binita Jain

Binita Jain with Amitabh Bachchan.

Binita Jain, a tuition teacher from Guwahati created history on October 2, as she became the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati, season 10 to win the humongous Rs. 1 crore amount. Jain's story is definitely an inspiring one. She has rightly proved that education is the key to success. Elated with her win, in a quick exclusive tete-e-tete with mid-day online, Binita spoke about her experience meeting mega-host Amitabh Bachchan, and not even faintly believing that she would reach so far.

Excerpts from the interview:

How does it feel after winning this jackpot amount of Rs. 1 crore?

Feeling great. I hadn't expected this at all, and sometimes things like this that come as a surprise gives you all the more happiness.

Before sitting on the hot seat, did you think that you would make it till the Rs. 1 crore question?

No, not even in my dreams. At the most, I thought that I'll cross the thirteenth question, and even if I managed to do, I would be very lucky. Beyond that, I could not even imagine.

What kind of preparations did you undergo for Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Specifically for KBC, my preparations went on only for fifteen days because after we got a call from the production house, we were supposed to go to Mumbai. So, in between, I got only fifteen days and I made the most out of those days. I studied various topics on which the questions are generally based on. While I was playing, the last question - the Rs. 1 crore question, that was the only one that came from the preparation I had done. Other than that, all the other fourteen questions were out of syllabus. I hadn't studied about it at all.



Binita Jain on the quiz show's set with Amitabh Bachchan.

What do you plan to do with this winning amount?

I would be keeping this amount for my children's future. My son is a dentist, so, I would spend that amount in setting up a dental clinic.

People from your hometown, Guwahati must be very excited and waiting to welcome you?

I have become a celebrity overnight. People are calling me and want to click pictures. It feels really awesome, this is something new. I have never experienced this before.

How are your family and children reacting to this news?

They are very happy. In fact, they are saying that along with you, we have also become celebrities. People are talking to them and asking about my experiences.



Amitabh Bachchan with Binita Jain and her family.

How was your experience talking to actor-host Amitabh Bachchan?

I think Kaun Banega Crorepati is all about Amitabh Ji. If you ask me personally, why I chose to come here - my main pull factor was Amitabh Ji. Sitting and interacting with him, I don't think I would have got a better platform than this. He interacts with the contestants so nicely, gets to know them in and out. Interacting with him was the best experience.

