KBJ Entertainment presents Mishti Doi, a sweet family entertainer everyone must watch during the lockdown

For most of us, movies are one of the best ways to unwind ourselves from all the stress that we deal with on a daily basis. The emergence of OTT content has made it even easier for moviegoers to watch their favourite content at the click of their fingers.

It is a welcome change to see the short film titled Mishti Doi, a touching family drama that leaves you with a warm feeling in your heart and a new lesson, every time you watch it!

Produced by the dynamic production house KBJ Entertainment, the movie was distributed by Pocket Films, the largest channel for short films in India and was also released on Disney + Hotstar on 16 April this year.

Mishti Doi is the story of Chandrakant, a widower, who is eagerly waiting for his son Rohan and daughter-in-law Kavita to visit him on his late wife's birth anniversary. However, the visit will test the strength of their relationship in ways they had never imagined...

The short film takes us on an emotional ride leaving behind an everlasting impact with its touching and relatable storyline. A perfect film to watch during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Directed by Shibu Sable and produced by Harshada Patankar and Swar Patankar, the short film has been written by Jaidev Hemmady & Shibu Sable, shot by DOP Bhavesh Rawal and edited by Kedar Gogate, while the music has been given by Anurag Godbole & the sound design is by Abhijit Shreeram Deo.

Starring Milind Uke, Deepal Doshi and Bhawna Munjal, the short film ‘Mishit Doi’, just like the famous Bengali delicacy mishti doi, leaves behind a sweet after-taste.

Excited with the response that the short film has been getting, Producer Harshada Patankar said, “I had tears in my eyes the first time I read the script and I decided then and there to produce this short film, which had such an emotional core. I am happy to know that Mishti Doi has been praised by everyone who has seen it and the positive comments from viewers have really been a source of encouragement and motivation to us. At KBJ Entertainment, we believe in making meaningful and yet entertaining content and we shall be coming up with more such content in the near future.”

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news