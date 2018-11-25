Keanu Reeves has a mystery role in Toy Story 4

hollywood

Tim Allen has revealed that John Wick star Keanu Reeves is playing an "edgy" mystery role in upcoming Toy Story 4

Keanu Reeves

Actor Tim Allen has revealed that "John Wick" star Keanu Reeves is playing an "edgy" mystery role in upcoming "Toy Story 4". During his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Allen, who lends his voice to Buzz Lightyear, said Reeves got a "great part" in the much-awaited film. "Keanu Reeves has got a great part. Actually, a little inside story, even (Reeves) said ¿ gentle, wonderful guy that he is 'This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear'," Allen said.

"And his character does have an edge to that. And the guy said, 'So we calmed him down a little bit,' and they reminded me his toy is only that big," he added. He then used his fingers to indicate a very small toy. The Disney-Pixar film is scheduled to release on June 21 next year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever