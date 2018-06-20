Kedar Jadhav tweets a cute photo of his daughter's first day at school

Cute, na?

Kedar Jadhav with daughter Meeraya

Team India and Maharashtra all-rounder Kedar Jadhav tweeted this picture of his daughter Meeraya during her first day at school yesterday. "First day of school #MeerayaJadhav," he wrote. Cute, na?

Life has changed a lot for Pune lad Kedar Jadhav. He now travels with an assistant and also has a bouncer to accompany him. Now, even if he wants to go to his favourite restaurant, Vaishali, he first checks with the bouncer if it’s okay for him to go. However, Vaishali, famous for its South Indian cuisine and filter coffee, is not the only favourite joint for this talented batsman anymore, given he’s changed from being a pure vegetarian since birth, to a meat-eater since the last three years.

