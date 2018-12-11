Kedarnath box office: Sara-Sushant's film rakes in Rs 4.25 crore on Monday

bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on sets of Kedarnath

Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath holds strong at the box office on a working Monday and mints Rs 4.25 crore. After earning Rs 27.75 crore in its opening weekend, the film has crossed the Rs 30-crore mark within four days of its release. The film earned Friday Rs 7.25 crore, Saturday Rs 9.75 core, Sunday Rs 10.75 crore, Monday 4.25 crore. It earned almost Rs 32 crore in 4 days.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

The songs of the movie are melodious and have garnered immense appreciation from the audience. The on-screen chemistry of the leading pair is being loved by the audience. Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor released on 7th December 2018.

