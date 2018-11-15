Kedarnath is all set to take you to a pilgrimage through screens

bollywood

For all those who haven't visited Kedarnath yet, Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath is all set to give a virtual tour of the holy place

Abhishek Kapoor

The recently released trailer of the film has received an exceptional response from the audience. While the commendable screen presence of Sara Ali Khan and the sizzling chemistry between Sara and Sushant Singh Rajput has been applauded by the audience, the trailer has also mesmerized the viewers with the picturesque locations of the film.

Having shot against the backdrop of the real locations in Kedarnath, the makers have captured the surrounding so well that it will give enough of glimpses and a detailed trip for a pilgrimage.

While the teaser set the mood for the romantic tale based amidst the tragic floods of Uttarakhand, the first song Namo Namo took the audience on a pilgrimage trip to the holy temple.

Kedarnath is an eternal love story set in the backdrop of the flash floods that wrecked the temple town in June of 2013. It is a potent combination of love and religion, passion and spirituality. The floods that took the lives of over a hundred thousand people is a powerful backdrop for this epic love story.

Kedarnath marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan and also presents the second association of Abhishek Kapoor with Ronnie Screwvala along Sushant Singh Rajput after Kai Po Che.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In the Sky Pictures, Kedarnath is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and is slated to release on 7th December 2018.