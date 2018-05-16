Keen on makeover, Aarya Babbar bulks up for his next film

Aarya Babbar shares screen space with father, Raj Babbar in the Punjabi film



Aarya Babbar and Raj Babbar

Aarya Babbar is keen on a makeover. The Tera Intezaar (2017) actor is bulking up for his next, Anakh. He shares screen space with father, Raj Babbar in the Punjabi film. The gym has become his second home. He is on a high-protein and off carbs diet with no cheat days. Aarya is keen to look noticeably distinct to stand out on screen. The film will mark the return of Babbar Senior to regional cinema after over a decade. Though he will have to juggle the film's shoot with politicking, he is keen to give it a shot.

Meanwhile, Aarya Babbar has pinned hopes on his upcoming film Junglam as he is confident about its script. The actor is also currently shooting for a psychological thriller Zehan, which is the directorial debut of film editor Dhiren Dimri.

On his character in Junglam, Aarya Babbar said: "Most of the times, I get offers to portray different kind of roles. I am glad that my director wants me to do something different in films. In this film, my character has grey shades and my character's name is Ranveer Rana who is a forest officer. "He is the only one who knows dark secrets of the forest and it's about how he takes advantage of it."

