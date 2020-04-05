Keep 'em busy

As we enter another week of the lockdown, parents are dealing with children around them 24/7 with no respite and no end to their boundless energy. I speak from experience. There are, however, some online resources that can help you direct this energy towards something more positive, may be even give you that 10 minutes of peace you so desperately deserve.

Explore

Just because you are stuck at home doesn't mean you can't visit sites around the world like the Pyramids of Giza or the Eiffel Tower. Google Earth has nice ground views of the famous places around the world. If you want to visit and learn how a farm works, there's a 360-degree farming site that will tell you everything you need to know. You can even visit the zoo or the Louvre in Paris. If you don't want to be earth bound, go visit the International Space station or explore Mars.

Links

Visit Mars: bit.ly/smdmars

Visit the Louvre: bit.ly/smdlouvre

Visit a Farm: bit.ly/smdfarm

Explore Earth: bit.ly/smdearth

Live Zoo Cameras: bit.ly/smdzoo1

Visit the Space Station: go.nasa.gov/smdiss

Story Time

Reading to your child is great when it is done once, may be twice a day, but with nothing to do, your child can expect story time all the time. Fortunately, there are a number of resources that can read stories to your child. Audible by Amazon has a great collection of children's audio books read by famous people. Save with Stories has actors reading out books on video, while #operationstorytime has authors reading their books instead. If you want something more extra-terrestrial then check out Story Time from Space, where astronauts read books.

Links

Audible: amzn.to/smdaudi

Savewithstories: bit.ly/smdswstory

Story Time from Space: storytimefromspace.com

Operation Story time: Youtube: bit.ly/smdostyt

Cooking

Cooking is both therapeutic and an essential life skill. It is a great activity to gets kids involved in. Several sites that share recipes and general food content have specific sections for things you can make with your kids.

Links

Food Network: bit.ly/smdfoodnet

Delish: bit.ly/smddelish

Americas Test Kitchen: bit.ly/smdatk

Jamie Oliver: bit.ly/smdjamie

All Recipes: armagazine.com/smdkid

BBC Good Food: bit.ly/smdbbcgf

Exercise

An important part of getting your children ready for sleep is getting them tired. This is easier said than done. For smaller kids, Cosmic Yoga and Little Sports work well. Older kids, however, might be more interested in P.E. with Joe or a daily dance party with DJ Mels live stream.

Links

Dj Mels Dance Party: bit.ly/smddjmel

Cosmic Kids Yoga: bit.ly/smdcosmic

P.E with Joe: bit.ly/smdpejoe

Little Sports: bit.ly/smdlilsports

Arts and Crafts

Arts and crafts from materials that can be recycled or just lying around could be another way to keep the kids busy. The links shared include a lot of arts and crafts ideas you can do with your kids, some like Nasa Kids and Whatsup Moms also have other activities included on the same page.

Links

Crayola: bit.ly/smdcray

Arty Crafty kids bit.ly/smdarty

Happiness is Homemade: bit.ly/smdhappy

Whatsup Moms: whatsupmoms.com Parents.com bit.ly/smdparents

Code

This is as good a time as any for kids to learn some coding. There are several ways you can do this. Apple Swift Playground teaches kids how to programme for Apple devices. It runs on the iPad and the Mac, which is great. Scratch is another great tool to learn logical thinking, since it focuses on logic rather than coding, making it perfect to teach any kid that can read. You can run this from a browser, a low-powered Linux machine or from your PC.

Links

Swift Playgrounds: www.apple.com/swift/playgrounds/

Scratch: scratch.mit.edu

Apple accidentally leaks new product

Apple accidentally leaked a new product on a YouTube video on its support channel. The video, first noticed by blog Appleosophy, was a tutorial about erasing iPhone data, but a Settings screen in the video showed the ability to find things offline using AirTags. Yet to be confirmed by Apple, AirTags is meant to help users find missing items using sound and tracking technology. The video has been taken down.

Doom Eternal

Doom Eternal is spectacular. It is just as fast paced as its predecessors and is loaded with demons of all shapes, sizes and difficulty levels. It also ramps up the difficulty pretty quickly to an adrenalin-packed blood bath. The metal music and the amazing array of weapons are the icing on the cake. If you are comfortable with gore and fast paced action, you should definitely get this game.

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: id Software

Publisher: Bethesda Softworks

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: Rs 3,999

