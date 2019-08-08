Keep national interest above all in your approach: Modi tells critics on Article 370

national

Modi was making an address to the nation two days after Parliament approved measures to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and also bifurcate the state into two union territories

New Delhi: Reaching out to critics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged those who are opposed to abrogation of Article 370 to keep national interest above all in their approach and help the government in giving a new direction to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"It is obvious in a democracy that some people will support and some would differ. Whatever discussion on this is going on (Article 370), the Centre is responding to it and trying to address their concerns also. It is our democratic duty to do so. But I urge those (who differ), they should keep the national interest above all in their approach," he said.

The Prime Minister also urged the detractors to respect the sentiments of the country and called the political parties to proceed ahead unitedly in the national interest.

"Who voted in favour or who voted against it in Parliament...who supported it or who opposed...We have to move ahead now unitedly," he said. Modi said there were a few who are wanting to vitiate the atmosphere but brothers and sisters of Kashmir are giving them reply patiently.

"We should also not forget that the patriots of Jammu and Kashmir are standing strong against the conspiracies of Pakistan to instigate terrorism and separatism," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir believe in the Indian Constitution and they have every right to live a good life.

"The situation will soon be normal there and their problems will reduce," he said.

