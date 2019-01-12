Keep sippin'

things-to-do

Two city eateries wowed us with smart replacements to plastic straws

When the Maharashtra government implemented a blanket ban on plastic in June 2018, we were the first ones to celebrate.

But that excitement was muddled just a little on our next outing where metallic straws became counter-productive to sipping, blocking the flow of our cocktail ever so often. Paper straws, too, failed to serve the purpose, going limp within a matter of minutes.

And then, we dropped in at Girgaum's newly opened veggie haunt, Happy House Kitchen, where we were served a drink with a stock of spring onion, which replaced the straw!

Inspired, we did some digging and turns out, BKC's health cafe Sante Spa Kitchen has a hack up their sleeves, too. Here, a rolled up banana leaf is given to patrons to sip on nutritious and fun drinks. We sure are bowled over by these cutesy eco-friendly innovations. Let us know if you are, too?

