'Keeper Ash saves the day for Apostolic Carmel

football

Later in the day, Sai Sankhe scored a brace to steer Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the second semi-final. Khushi Khan scored the third goal

Apostolic Carmel's goalkeeper Ash D'Silva in action at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Ash D'Silva saved the day for Apostolic Carmel (Bandra) by making a crucial save which helped her team overcome Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 4-3 via the tie-breaker in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised girls' U-16 Div I inter-school football semi-final at Azad Maidan yesterday.

After the game was tied one-all at the end of regulation period, coach Cosmos Vaz entrusted Ash the responsibility to don the goalkeeper's gloves for the penalty shootout and she did not disappoint. The sprightly Ash created confusion in the minds of her opponents, who succumbed to pressure. Ananya Biswas, scored the equaliser, shot over the horizontal bar. Riva Mayekar was unlucky to hit the post while Sara Patil's shot from the fifth attempt was blocked by Ash who moved in the right direction.

Coach Vaz later explained to mid-day the reason for instructing Ash to stand in the goal. "Ash is active, agile and has good reflexes. She showed it when she saved their last penalty which won the game for us. I am glad to make that decision," he said.

Earlier, Glynelle Picardo scored in the 15th minute to put Carmel in the lead before Ananya found the equaliser in the 20th minute. In the tie-breaker, Apostolic Carmel scored through Riya D'Souza, Ash and Devona Lewis while Bombay Scottish could only convert two through Harshali Mangaonkar and Saloni Shah. Later in the day, Sai Sankhe scored a brace to steer Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu) to a comprehensive 3-0 win over Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) in the second semi-final. Khushi Khan scored the third goal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates