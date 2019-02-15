Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 brings a soul-stirring romantic drama

television

The season 2 of the popular series is all set to raise questions and seek answers for complicated relationships in life

Poster of the show.

It's the month of love and ALTBalaji sure knows how to spread warm feeling amongst its loyal subscriber base. This Valentine's Day experience love and romance with the second season of its highly spoken about web series - Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

After a super hit first season that delighted audiences, stalwarts of the Indian television industry, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Gurdeep Kohli, Apurva Agnihotri along with Pooja Banerjee and Palak Jain will be returning to the screens their roles with a short cameo by Parth Samthaan in the second season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. With the audience having a host of questions, regarding what path the show takes post the first season's conclusion, one can surely expect the second season to take the excitement quotient up another notch.

In the upcoming season, the audiences will find the three protagonists (Mona, Gurdeep, and Ronit) standing at different crossroads in their lives. Ananya (Mona) will be seen chasing her dreams and ambitions, while her heart still yearns for Rohit's love; Rohit (Ronit) being shattered and angry with his love never being enough for Ananya, explores how to navigate the twists and turns in his life; and Poonam (Gurdeep) sets out on her own journey to find herself and love once again. The compelling web series while answering questions, raises new ones surrounding the directions the lives of the protagonist will take.

The veteran actor Ronit Roy says, "It is really overwhelming to see the kind of response season one has received. Looking forward to keep up the same momentum for the new season too. I hope the viewers like our second season as much as they loved the first one."

Mona Singh quipped "Season one ended on such a note that it kept the audience hooked and waiting to know what will happen next. Season 2 will bring those answers to the audiences."

Gurdeep Kohli further added, "My character will see a complete transformation in this season as she is now on the path to discovering herself. It gives me immense joy to be a part of season 2 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain as I now get to bring a different facet of Poonam's personality to the audience."

With a serious dilemma about life, the protagonists of the series raise questions and seek answers when it comes to complications in their relationships and the equations they share with their partners. Will Rohit be able to swallow his ego and persuade Ananya to get back? Will Ananya be able to battle his resentment, for having left him? Find out all the answers in ALTBalaji's season 2 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The web series will engage its viewers, week after week, with one episode being dropped every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Catch the captivating romantic drama that is streaming four enthralling episodes today, only on ALTBalaji app!

