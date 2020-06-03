Ekta Kapoor: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain season 4 may be about star wife's extra-marital affair

If she has given us implausible fantasy series about serpents and run-of-the-mill family dramas, Ekta Kapoor has also offered a mature love story with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. The creator-producer says that the upcoming third season continues to examine marriage in all its complexity and delves into infidelity. "Men associate infidelity with the physical [act of cheating], whereas, for women, it is about the emotional [indiscretion]. It is the lack of communication that breaks down a relationship," explains Kapoor.

The second season traced how Gurdeep Kohli's character finds love in a younger man after her husband walks out of the marriage. Through her track, Kapoor wants to challenge the taboo around an older woman-younger man romance. "If a woman in her 40s is divorced, she can fall in love again with a man, irrespective of his age. She has the right to make that decision without thinking about society," asserts Kapoor, who has conceptualised the next instalment. "The fourth season may be based on the real-life story of a Bollywood star wife's extra-marital affair. It will have a fresh cast."

