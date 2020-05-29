Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain: Who is the third woman in Rohit Roy's life in the third season? Let's find out

After gaining immense popularity with the first two seasons, the romantic drama series 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain' is going to be back with the third season which brings to the audience an even more compelling narrative.

Venturing further into the entanglements between the three protagonists, namely Rohit, Ananya, and Poonam, the scintillating third season is all set to release on the 6th of June at noon on both, the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 OTT platforms!

The third season will be seen tangling itself into a more complex narrative with the introduction of a new love prospect in Rohit's life, Amaira. The anticipation has been further accelerated among the viewers to watch how the character of Amaira fits into the lives of other characters!

First glances deem her to be a carefree but chaotic character to come into Rohit's life at the time where his life is already turbulent and he has even hit ground zero. Recently, ALTBalaji and ZEE5 took to their social media and posted an introductory video for Amaira's character, who is being played by actress Aditi Vasudev, with the caption: "They say, girls like bad boys! Maybe that's why Amaira loves Rohit's new bad-boy avatar. She is young, bold, and complex, which reminds Rohit of Ana. But there's still a lot to know about her and the chaos she brings to Rohit's life.

Even the content Czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her social media to post the introductory character video of Amaira's character who she revealed to be one of her favourite complex characters. She further captioned her post: "Amaaira My fav complex character! Thrill issues kicks on d surface ' v f#*cked up'...but as d layers open d obsession unfolds she is d stark reality of someone with mental health issues ...she garbs her vulnerability with nonchalance! I'm thankful to so many female writers (with d fear sounding gender-biased) who r etching these wonderful greys in women ! U alllllll r faaaaab!"

It would be thrilling to see how Rohit and Amaira's chemistry unfolds and how it fits into the proportion with other characters, especially Ananya and Poonam. The young carefree character of Amaira will surely bring about a storm in the lives of all the other characters shifting the floor from beneath their feet! The audience waits to see how it all unravels in season 3 of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain! So make sure to save the date as the show releases on the 6th of June!

Be ready to witness the third season of this franchise streaming from 6th June on both the ALTBalaji & ZEE5 apps.

