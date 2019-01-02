Kelly Clarkson's weight issues

hollywood

Kelly Clarkson said she has put on weight over the holidays, and has vowed to get in shape in the New Year

Kelly Clarkson

Singer Kelly Clarkson said she has put on weight over the holidays, and has vowed to get in shape in the New Year. The "Since U been gone" singer took to Twitter to address her weight issue with a little joke, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"To the person that lost weight over the holidays.... Don't worry, I found it and I will get it back to you starting January 1st," Clarkson posted on Sunday. She used hashtags #TightPants #ButSoWorthIt.

Clarkson has been open about issues with her weight in the past, after she was diagnosed with a thyroid condition in 2006.

