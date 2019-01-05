Kendall Jenner cheers for Ben Simmons despite ban

other-sports

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

American supermodel Kendall Jenner, who is reportedly dating basketball player Ben Simmons, surely doesn't bother what others have to say about her personal life.

Recently, fans of Philadelphia 76ers came out with a petition to ban her from all the home games as they felt that Jenner is bad luck for Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The petition didn't stop her to come out and support him when the 76ers played against Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center recently. Kendall wore a grey tee and had her hair pulled back into two mini pigtails as she sat next to her singer friend Charlotte Lawrence.

To crush the theory, the Australian played a vital role in his team's 117-113 win over the Clippers. Last month, Michael Rubin, co-owner of Philadelphia 76ers, called the petition "ridiculous" in an interview with Business Insider.

