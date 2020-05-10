Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker aren't 'hooking up'

American supermodel Kendall Jenner is not dating basketball player Devin Booker although they are part of a group. According to a report in etonline.com, the NBA player, 23, and Kendall, 24, are "absolutely not dating" or "hooking up".

Rumours of their romance started doing the rounds last month, after they were pictured together going on a road trip. According to the source, the model and the Phoenix Suns player have known each other for some years and they are a part of the same group which has many NBA players, but she has not dated any of them.

Meanwhile, Kendall faced backlash on social media over her rumoured relationship with Devin. She has also been linked to basketball players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin.

A user commented on Twitter, "NBA players passing around Kendall Jenner." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Maybe she's passing them around," to which she replied: "They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this c***h."

