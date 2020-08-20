Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker's Malibu outing fuels romance rumours

American supermodel Kendall Jenner is fuelling romance rumours with basketball player Devin Booker through their latest outing. According to E! News, the reality TV star and Devin were recently seen leaving a pet shop in Malibu together along with Devin's dog, Haven.

The athlete held his pet's leash as Kendall walked alongside him. "They were just out running errands. It was a very casual outing, but it seems they are spending more time together for sure and getting closer," an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, a source told E! News, "She's excited to have him out in LA so they can spend some in-person time together. They have been staying together and hanging out in Malibu with friends and family. She definitely prefers to keep her relationships on the down-low, but she likes him and she's happy to be with him right now.

For now, they are together in LA having fun and hanging out." On August 15, the two joined Kendall's younger sister, Kylie Jenner for a night out at Nobu in Malibu, reported E! News. In May, Kendall and Devin were photographed together in the model's car in Los Angeles on Memorial Day.

