Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announces compensation for flood-affected

national

The floods have claimed 27 lives so far

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday announced the ex-gratia payment of Rs four lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the devastating floods that have hit the state.

The floods have claimed 27 lives so far. The deaths were reported from Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts since the rains came down heavily since Wednesday.

Vijayan made the announcement while presiding over a review meeting called held here to discuss the loss and destruction caused due to the heavy rains over the past four days.

The Chief Minister earlier undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected districts along with Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and Kerala Police Chief Loknath Behra.

After failing to land in Idukki, the team reached Wayanad, where at the meeting he also announced compensation of Rs four lakh each to all those who lost their homes, while those who had lost both their homes and other properties would get Rs 10 lakh.

Each person put up in relief camps would receive Rs 3,800, Vijayan said.

Chennithala after the meeting told the media that in Wayanad the need of the hour was medical camps.

Wayanad had come under severe stress on account of the rains that has led to large scale destruction of property due to landslides. Around 10,000 people in the district are languishing in some 200 relief camps.

Vijayan and his team also visited the camps and interacted with the people. They pledged them all help and support.

From Wayanad, Vijayan and the team left for Kochi.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates