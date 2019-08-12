Kerala cops register cases for fake campaigns on flood relief

national

This swift action comes a day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that those engaged in these acts are anti-social elements

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 19 cases related to fake campaigns for floods in Kerala has been registered. The cases are over social media campaigns that have ravaged the state.

According to news agency IANS report, the Kerala Police on Monday registered 19 cases related to fake campaigns on social media over relief work for floods that have ravaged the state.

State police chief Loknath Behra said the various cyber wings of the police have registered the cases and the probe has already begun.

"The cases have been registered for spreading false campaigns on the relief works and all such people would be arrested and proceeded against as per the law," said Behra.

Last year, Kerala witnessed the worst-ever floods in a century, last year around this time, and since last week, heavy rains in most districts of the state have left 83 people dead and over 2.60 lakh people holed up in around 1,500 relief camps across the state.

