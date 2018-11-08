Kerala High Court says, Protests in Sabarimala not acceptable

Nov 08, 2018, 15:14 IST | IANS

"The protests at Sabarimala are not acceptable as it is against the verdict of the Supreme Court," a High Court bench said

The Kerala High Court on Thursday turned down a bail plea by a man arrested last month, saying protests against the entry of women to the Sabarimala temple were unacceptable.

"The protests at Sabarimala are not acceptable as it is against the verdict of the Supreme Court," a High Court bench said, rejecting the request for bail by Kochi resident Govind Madhusudhan.

"If the bail application is considered, it will send wrong signals and similar incidents will recur again," the court said.

Madhusudhan was arrested at the temple town during protests against the entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50, effectively opening up the shrine to all women.

The police have arrested over 3,500 people and registered close to 540 cases. Around 100 people are still in judicial custody.

The protesters last month prevented 12 women from entering the temple. Similar protests were seen when the temple opened for a day on November 5 when three women were forced to return without offering prayers.

