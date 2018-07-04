Kerala labourer's singing draws praise from Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan was all praise for Rakesh Unni, expressing awe over his singing talent

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan today met a daily wage labourer from Kerala who has garnered instant publicity after his rendition of a song from the actor's 2013 hit 'Vishwaroopam' went viral. Haasan was all praise for Rakesh Unni, expressing awe over his singing talent.

"He has no special training, but he sings so well. Imagine what he could do with training and connections with people like (musician) Shankar Mahadevan" Haasan said during his meeting with Unni. Unni's rendition of the song "Unnai Kanamal" from Vishwaroopam had gone viral, drawing accolades from among others, Mahadevan himself, who had sung the song in the film.

Recently, the composer had tweeted: "This is called fruit of labour. When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture." "Who is this guy??? How can I trace him? Need help & would like to work with him," he had said in the tweet.

Unni, apparently overwhelmed by his meeting with Haasan, said he "did not know what to say." He recalled he had gone to have some water where he was asked to sing by a 'driver', and that the video had later gone viral. Meanwhile, a release from Haasan's party, Makkal Needhi Maiam, said Unni was a "hardcore fan" of the actor. Vishwaroopam is a spy thriller directed by Haasan.

