Kerala man arrested from Hyderabad for throwing acid on nurse

A 32-year-old man has been arrested from his native Palakkad district in Kerala for allegedly throwing acid on a nurse in Hyderabad after she spurned his marriage proposal, a top police official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on May 10 and the accused was arrested from Palakkad by a team of city police, they said.

The accused, A Pramod, had stalked the nurse, who also hails from Palakkad and works at a corporate hospital at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, and allegedly threw acid on her before fleeing. The nurse had suffered around 10 percent burn injuries in the incident and was undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"To detect the acid attack case, eight police teams were formed which visited Bengaluru and different parts of Kerala to nab the accused. Finally, Pramod was nabbed in a forest area ofAttappadi, 80 km from Palakkad district," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.



Pramod had earlier proposed to the nurse for marriage, but she had rejected the same. Keeping this in mind he "attacked" her with acid, the Commissioner said. He is a painter by profession and had brought the acid in a bottle to Hyderabad from Kerala. "The nurse is out of danger," Kumar added.

