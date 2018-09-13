Kerala MLA gives a mealy-mouthed apology over abusive attack on nun

national

The MLA said that the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.

Women stage a protest march to demand the arrest of a Roman Catholic Church bishop accused of rape, in Jalandhar. Pic/AFP

Facing flak over using abusive language against a nun, who was allegedly raped by a Roman Catholic church bishop, Kerala MLA P C George expressed regret over his choice of words. He also said the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.

"Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it," George told the media. In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.

The National Commission for Women had summoned him over his remarks. The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times between 2014 and 2016. Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the probe.

Police to quiz bishop on Sep 19

Kerala police have asked Bishop Franco Mullakal of Jalandhar diocese to appear before the investigating team on September 19, Inspector General of Police Vijay Sakhare said on Wednesday.

Congress leader asks bishop to step down

Congress leader V M Sudheeran asked Bishop Mullakal to step down and face legal proceedings. Speaking at an event to express solidarity with nuns, who are staging a dharna in Kochi, former KPCC president Sudheeran said no one was above the law.

