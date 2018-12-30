Kerber to auction Wimbledon final outfit for charity

tennis

Kerber wore the attire when she beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the women's singles final at Wimbledon in July this year

Angelique Kerber

German tennis star Angelique Kerber, who was recently named German Athlete of the Year for the second time in her career, will auction the outfit she wore when she won Wimbledon.

Kerber wore the attire when she beat Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 in the women's singles final at Wimbledon in July this year. According to Tennis World USA, the proceeds of the auction without any deductions will go to Hanau-based network Inklusion Deutschland, where students with and without disabilities learn together.

Fans can bid for the outfit on Europe's largest charity website - United Charity. The United Charity site described the outfit as, "a piece of sports history" and consists of a skirt and a top, both of which are in white, and have been signed by Kerber. The auction will continue till January 14, 2019.

