Kerber wants to have friends and family around during her break

Angelique Kerber

World No. 2 German tennis star Angelique Kerber, who crashed out of the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, has revealed that she just wants to forget thinking about tennis and is keen to take a four-week break and go on a vacation with her friends.

"The flights are not booked yet, but I have two or three ideas. But water will definitely be there. I'll mix it a bit, as far as the accompaniment is concerned. I'll do something in a bigger group, sometimes with a smaller one. I just want to forget being in training and I do not want to think about anything: not about opponents or the flights to the next tournament. Just have friends and family around me," Kerber told German newspaper BILD.

