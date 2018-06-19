Kesari shoot: Akshay Kumar won't go to war now

Change in Kesari schedule after set gutted in April; Akshay Kumar likely to film key scenes in December after Gold, Housefull 4 shoot

Akshay Kumar

Two months after the Kesari set in Wai was gutted, the film's shooting schedule is apparently being altered for Akshay Kumar. Although the unit had recreated part of the Gulistan fort in Film City, Goregaon, to film key sequences of the period drama that revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi, this month, we hear the actor will be able to shoot only patchwork scenes now, owing to his choc-a-bloc schedule. Kumar will film the remaining portions of the Anurag Singh-directed movie in December.



The makeshift set erected for Kesari shoot in Film City

A source reveals, "Akshay Kumar will be travelling to London first and then to Rajasthan for the shoot of Housefull 4. Post that, he will also be busy with the promotions of Gold. In the midst of this, it will be difficult for him to take out 10 straight days for Kesari shoot."

While one may presume that the recent developments will cause a delay in the film, the source adds that given the professional that Kumar is, he has ensured the Parineeti Chopra-starrer doesn't get adversely affected. "There will be no significant delay in any case. A makeshift set has been erected where Akshay will shoot the patchwork scenes till the month-end. The movie will simultaneously be in post production. Since major part of the footage is already available, the post-production work on it could begin right away," adds the source.

