Kesari trailer celeb review: Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal hail Akshay Kumar's film

With the trailer of Kesari, Akshay Kumar brings alive the Battle of Saragarhi and industry insiders Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs are raving about it

After months of wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Kesari finally dropped the trailer on social media on February 22. The trailer featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, which is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi (1897) has won many hearts. In Kesari, Akshay Kumar features as the leader of the army of 21 soldiers, who fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.

The three-minute trailer leaves one with the feeling of patriotism, courage, and valour. Kesari is one of the bravest battles fought on Indian soil. The stunts, dialogues and the war sequences are something to watch out for.

Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Badshah and Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to applaud the trailer.

Arjun Kapoor watched the trailer and wrote, "What a trailer!!! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for @akshaykumar sir after a while... can't wait for this holi to be #kesari al the best @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal & the leader of the team #anuragsingh [sic]"

Vicky Kaushal tweeted: "Spectacular!!! Best wishes @akshaykumar Sir @karanjohar @ParineetiChopra #AnuragSingh #KesariTrailer [sic]"

Bhumi Pednekar gave a thumbs up to the trailer and said, "The world needs to know of their bravery & valour. A super inspiring story full of courage. Loved the trailer @akshayKumar, sir, @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @SinghAnurag79 #Kesari. Cant wait to watch it.

Badshah couldn't stop gushing about it and tweeted: "An emotional moment for me. Thank you Anurag paaji and @karanjohar for bringing this story to life! A story that needs to be told. @akshaykumar and @ParineetiChopra you gems are nailing it [sic]"

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Goosebumps! @akshaykumar paaji!!"

Others, who hailed the trailer are Remo D'souza, Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Gippy Grewal.

Goosebumps !!!!

#Kesari ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ



Words Hai Ni Tareef Lai SachiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Salute ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Besabri Naal Intzaar



Bachpan Se Fan Hain @akshaykumar Sir KeðÂÂÂ



Congrats @karanjohar Sir

Just watched the trailer of @akshaykumar bhaji’s #kesritrailer Just amazing. It’s films like these make me proud of who we are and the incredible industry we belong to. Thank you so much bhaji for giving us SIKHS the recognition that has been so absent for many decades

The trailer has already crossed more than 20 Million views on YouTube just a day after its release. Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh is slated to release on 21st March 2019. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.

