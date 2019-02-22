Kesari trailer celeb review: Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal hail Akshay Kumar's film
With the trailer of Kesari, Akshay Kumar brings alive the Battle of Saragarhi and industry insiders Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and other celebs are raving about it
After months of wait, the makers of Akshay Kumar's Kesari finally dropped the trailer on social media on February 22. The trailer featuring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, which is based on the famous Battle of Saragarhi (1897) has won many hearts. In Kesari, Akshay Kumar features as the leader of the army of 21 soldiers, who fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders.
The three-minute trailer leaves one with the feeling of patriotism, courage, and valour. Kesari is one of the bravest battles fought on Indian soil. The stunts, dialogues and the war sequences are something to watch out for.
Celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Badshah and Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Richa Sharma, Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to applaud the trailer.
Arjun Kapoor watched the trailer and wrote, "What a trailer!!! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for @akshaykumar sir after a while... can't wait for this holi to be #kesari al the best @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal & the leader of the team #anuragsingh [sic]"
What a trailer !!! Emotionally uplifting, rooted in Indian culture, full on action mode for @akshaykumar sir after a while... can’t wait for this holi to be #kesari al the best @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @amarbutala @SunirKheterpal & the leader of the team #anuragsingh !!! https://t.co/m2jwDqFsm8— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) February 21, 2019
Vicky Kaushal tweeted: "Spectacular!!! Best wishes @akshaykumar Sir @karanjohar @ParineetiChopra #AnuragSingh #KesariTrailer [sic]"
Spectacular!!! Best wishes @akshaykumar Sir @karanjohar @ParineetiChopra #AnuragSingh #KesariTrailer ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ https://t.co/Ers90Ttstg— Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) February 21, 2019
Bhumi Pednekar gave a thumbs up to the trailer and said, "The world needs to know of their bravery & valour. A super inspiring story full of courage. Loved the trailer @akshayKumar, sir, @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @SinghAnurag79 #Kesari. Cant wait to watch it.
The world needs to know of their bravery & valour.A super inspiring story full of courage.Loved the trailer @akshayKumar sir, @ParineetiChopra @karanjohar @SinghAnurag79 #Kesari. Cant wait to watch it ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ https://t.co/Td27L1JYR0— bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) February 21, 2019
Badshah couldn't stop gushing about it and tweeted: "An emotional moment for me. Thank you Anurag paaji and @karanjohar for bringing this story to life! A story that needs to be told. @akshaykumar and @ParineetiChopra you gems are nailing it [sic]"
An emotional moment for me. Thank you Anurag paaji and @karanjohar for bringing this story to life! A story that needs to be told. @akshaykumar and @ParineetiChopra you gems are nailing it! https://t.co/kRFfqbWPgb— BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) February 21, 2019
Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: "Goosebumps! @akshaykumar paaji!!"
Goosebumps! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ» @akshaykumar paaji!! https://t.co/l9rFzbk7ex— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 21, 2019
Others, who hailed the trailer are Remo D'souza, Vishal Dadlani, Diljit Dosanjh, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Gippy Grewal.
Wow :) just amazing:)))) https://t.co/1ebz2z1sMc— Remo D'souza (@remodsouza) February 21, 2019
Wow, superb, Spectacular so looking forward to see the film. Congratulations Team #Kesari @akshaykumar @karanjohar @DharmaMovies @ParineetiChopra @SunirKheterpal ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ https://t.co/3Sl5k7SAes— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 21, 2019
Goosebumps !!!!— Richa Sharma (@TheRichaSharma) February 21, 2019
Congratulations @akshaykumar and whole team of #kesari many many congratulations and best wishes ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼ðÂÂÂðÂÂ¼https://t.co/WJcfYlfCwm
B.L.O.C.K.B.U.S.T.E.R!!! https://t.co/nG0wVSNYvL— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 21, 2019
#Kesari ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 21, 2019
Words Hai Ni Tareef Lai SachiðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Salute ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ Besabri Naal Intzaar
Bachpan Se Fan Hain @akshaykumar Sir KeðÂÂÂ
Congrats @karanjohar Sir
Ustad Ji @SinghAnurag79 @DharmaMovies https://t.co/mJktePXojp
Just watched the trailer of @akshaykumar bhaji’s #kesritrailer Just amazing. It’s films like these make me proud of who we are and the incredible industry we belong to. Thank you so much bhaji for giving us SIKHS the recognition that has been so absent for many decades— Gippy Grewal (@igippygrewal) February 21, 2019
Respect ðÂÂÂ https://t.co/QCOIBJOKnU
The trailer has already crossed more than 20 Million views on YouTube just a day after its release. Kesari, directed by Anurag Singh is slated to release on 21st March 2019. The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films and Azure Entertainment.
Also Read: Anurag Singh on shooting Kesari: Had to do extensive homework on British warfare techniques
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Akshay Kumar is clueless over how much he should charge for a film!