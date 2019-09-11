Kevin de Bruyne is best in the world: Belgium boss Roberto Martinez

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes a fresh Kevin De Bruyne will be even better for club and country this season after the Manchester City midfielder tore Scotland apart in a 4-0 win for Martinez's men on Monday. De Bruyne, 28, set up Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld to score inside the first 32 minutes before capping a brilliant individual display by rounding off the scoring.

No complacency

Martinez showed no complacency with his team selection by naming his strongest available side with captain Eden Hazard sidelined by injury. Belgium and City had to cope without De Bruyne for most of last season due to two major knee injuries. But De Bruyne has started the season like a man keen to make up for lost time. "He has started the season in a fresh manner and you can see his exceptional quality. For me he is the best playmaker in world football," said Martinez. "Playmakers used to stop the play to make the pass, he can execute that pass on the move. You saw him fresh, full of responsibility and he's having a very influential role."



Roberto Martinez

Key figure

De Bruyne will be a key figure for the Red Devils if Belgium are to deliver on their enormous potential by winning next year's European championships. Victory maintained their 100 percent record in Group I of qualifying after six games. By contrast, Scotland boss Steve Clarke admitted his side's hopes of automatic qualification are already over after a fourth defeat in six matches left them fifth in the group, behind Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

Scotland now have to rely on a playoff next March, earned via winning their Nations League group under former manager Alex McLeish. "The group is over in terms of qualification," said Clarke with Scotland nine points behind second-placed Russia. "We have to target third position. There are 12 points up for grabs and we have to make sure we finish third in the group. If we finish third in the group it means we will have performed well and give us confidence going into the playoffs in March," he added.

