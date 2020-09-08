Kevin Feige: LGBTQ arc inherent part of Eternals

Producer of MCU films Kevin Feige says he hopes that inclusivity becomes a norm in the franchise, following the LGBTQ relationship arc in Eternals. Feige-led Marvel Studios has been taking efforts to incorporate diverse content in its films after the success of Black Panther, which featured a virtually all-black cast, and its first woman-fronted superhero movie Captain Marvel.

The producer said the LGBTQ story is an "inherent" part of Eternals, being directed by Chloe Zhao of The Rider fame. "[An LGBTQ relationship in the film] was always sort of inherent in the story, and the makeup of the different types of Eternals," Feige told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I think it is extremely well done, and I look forward to that level of inclusion in our future movies being less of a topic," he added. The story of Eternals is set millions of years in the past, when the cosmic beings, known as the celestials, genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals, along with the villainous Deviants. The film will feature Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and Kit Harington. It will release in 2021.

