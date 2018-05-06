Kevin Hart has a plane scare
Kevin Hart shared first serious airplane scare experience on Instagram
Kevin Hart
American comedian, Kevin Hart, had a plane scare recently where his private jet blew a tire while landing at the Logan Airport in Boston. Following the tire burst, the plane had a rough landing. Thankfully, no one was hurt.
Hart shared the experience on his Instagram page with the caption, "God is Good with a capital G... Had our first serious airplane scare today. Our plane's tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. Nobody was harmed..."
God is Good with a capital G...Had our first serious Airplane scare today. Our planes tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. No body was harmed...Our pilot handled the situation perfectly. Once again God is GOOD!!!! #Blessed ....P.S you Can tell that spank is still shaken up by the way he is posing ððð
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever