Kevin Hart has a plane scare

Kevin Hart shared first serious airplane scare experience on Instagram



Kevin Hart

American comedian, Kevin Hart, had a plane scare recently where his private jet blew a tire while landing at the Logan Airport in Boston. Following the tire burst, the plane had a rough landing. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Hart shared the experience on his Instagram page with the caption, "God is Good with a capital G... Had our first serious airplane scare today. Our plane's tire busted on one side as we were landing and shit got real for a second. Nobody was harmed..."

