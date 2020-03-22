OMG! Kevin Hart shares embarrassing story of soiling himself

To entertain his social media followers amid the coronavirus pandemic, comedian-actor Kevin Hart shared a story of an embarrassing mid-performance accident in Scandinavia. On Friday, the 40-year-old comedian kicked off his "Confessions From The Hart" series by talking of a food-poisoning experience that led to him soiling himself on stage.

He first shared that he got sick the night before the show after eating what he believed was raw chicken. Still, he arrived early to the gig, and drunk ginger ale and water before taking the stage, reports aceshowbiz.com. "I get onstage. I start performing. I'm midway through and I don't feel bad. I get to, like, my last seven minutes of my set. Bloop bloop. I feel it in my stomach. 'Oh no. Don't do this to me. Don't you fuckin' do this to me. C'mon, Kevin. Finish.' I go to tell my joke. ... My stomach is now on my mind.

View this post on Instagram Strong armed out the country! A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) onMar 21, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT

"I'm like, 'Oh my God. Oh my God, it's gon' happen'," Hart said. Pointing out that he was unable to stop the show since he was in the middle of delivering his last joke, Kevin added: "So I start trying to speed through the joke. And I'm cramped up to the point where I can't even walk. So I'm like holdin' this tight a** pose while I got the microphone and I said 'f**k it.' I just said, 'F**k it.' Bap bap. Sh**ted on myself. Right on stage." "Got off stage and was like, 'Oh, well.' Went to the bathroom. Took them drawers in the trash. Left the venue. Told everybody don't get in the car with me. I need to be in that car by myself with the driver," he said. Hart captioned the video: "I have always had a shit load of grey hair...I was just a frequent dyer. I'm not working right now so I said F**K IT."

