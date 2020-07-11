Kevin Trapp considers himself lucky to have fiancee Izabel by his side as he turns 30

Brazilian supermodel Izabel Goulart made special arrangements at the Cavo Tagoo Hotel in Mykonos, Greece, for her German footballer fiance Kevin Trapp, who turned 30 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Kevin Instagrammed the above picture for his 1.8 million followers and wrote: "I feel the luckiest man to have you by my side my love @izabelgoulart. Thank you so much for making my birthday surprise an unforgettable one! And I want to thank you all for making me feel so special with all your amazing b-day messages."

Meanwhile, Izabel recently shared a video of the celebrations for her 4.6 million Instagram followers and captioned it: "Mykonos, 08.07.2020. Happy birthday to my soulmate. Life is so much better with you in it @kevintrapp. I love you!"

In the video, Victoria's Secret model is seen running across the terrace of the restaurant towards him and then seen dancing, with the song, If I Ain't Got You, by Alicia Keys playing in the background. After dating for three years, the couple got engaged in 2018.

