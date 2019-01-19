Key points

Jan 19, 2019, 08:19 IST | The Guide Team

A weekend session will open your mind to the limitations of computers

We live in an age where the boundaries of technology are immense. The question of whether something will ever be possible has been reduced to a matter of time. Or has it? Are there no limits to what computers, the forefront of modern technology, can do?

Find out the answers this Sunday in a session by Prerona Chatterjee where she question if computers are able to do everything. The research scholar at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) will helm the event. "People believe that computers can do everything; but that isn't true. There are problems of varying difficulties, some of which are pretty hard to solve for these machines," says Chatterjee.

Prerona Chatterjee

The session is hosted by Chai and Why?, an informal science interaction forum of TIFR that is completing a decade of sharing the science behind their fundamental research with common folk.

ON January 20, 11 am
AT DG Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga West
CALL 9757157795

