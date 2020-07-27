KGF 2: Sanjay Dutt's character Adheera will be unveiled on his birthday

The film KGF2 is already being touted as the most-awaited film. The makers including Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment announced that they will be 'unveiling Adheera' on 29th July, 2020 which also marks actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday. The poster shared along bears the words- "Unveiling the brutality on July 29th at 10 am".

After receiving a roaring response from the audience for KGF chapter 1, which won millions of hearts not just in India but across quarters, the makers had launched the first poster of KGF Chapter 2 a year back- introducing the mysterious Adheera.

Taking to their social media, Excel Entertainment and Producer Ritesh Sidhwani announced the unveil and shared, "Unveiling Adheera on July 29th at 10 AM. Stay Tuned. #KGFChapter2 @thenameisyash @duttsanjay @vkiragandur @prashanthneel @officialraveenatandon @hombalefilms @srinidhi_shetty @bhuvanphotography @ravibasrur #AAFilmsIndia @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @karthik_krg @vaaraahicc [sic]"

Earlier, sketches of Adheera's look went viral some time back and the fans could not hold back their excitement. With the unveiling on 29th July, it sure is a day to mark for all KGF fans.

Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience. KGF 2 has the stellar cast of 'Rocking superstar' Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon amongst the others.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashant Neel, KGF2 is brought by celebrated names including Excel Entertainment and is a multilingual venture- to be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news