KGF actor Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's photo with baby girl is pure love!

Updated: Jun 14, 2019, 17:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

KGF star Yash recently shared the first glimpse of his daughter, and now his wife Radhika Pandit has shared a photo with baby YR on Instagram

Radhika Pandit shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Kannada actor Yash gained pan-India popularity with his film, Kolar Gold Field aka KGF. The film garnered immense appreciation and Yash became a household name. In the month of May 2019, the actor had taken to his Instagram account to share an adorable photo of his baby girl, who he called him as YR on social media.

 
 
 
Presenting to you " The girl who rules my world " âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ Since we haven't named her yet, let's call her baby YR for now âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ Do shower your love n blessings on her too ðÂÂÂ à²¨à³Âà²µà³Â à²¹à³Âà²³à²¿à²¦à³Âà²¦à³Â à²¸à²°à²¿.... à²Âà²µà²³à³Â à²¬à²°à³Âà²µà²°à³Âà²Âà³Â à²®à²¾à²¤à³Âà²° à²¨à²¨à³Âà²¨ à²¹à²µà²¾.. à²Âà²µà²³à³Â à²¬à²Âà²¦à²¾à²Âà²²à²¿à²Âà²¦ à²¬à²°à³Â à²Âà²µà²³à²¦à³Âà²¦à³Â à²¹à²µà²¾âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤.. à²Âà²¨à³Âà²¨à³Â à²¹à³Âà²¸à²°à²¿à²Âà³Âà²Âà²¿à²²à³Âà²² à²¸à²¦à³Âà²¯à²Âà³Âà²Âà³Â Baby YR à²Âà²Âà²¤à²¾à²¨à³Â à²Âà²°à³Âà²¯à³Âà²£ âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤.. à²Âà²Âà²¦à²¿à²¨à²Âà²¤à³Â à²¨à²¿à²®à³Âà²® à²Âà²¶à³Âà²°à³Âà²µà²¾à²¦ à²Âà²µà²³ à²®à³Âà²²à³Â à²Âà²°à²²à²¿

Isn't she looking adorable in this picture? In a cute orange frock and a tiny bindi on her forehead, the child looks absolutely endearing. Baby YR is gaining immense love on social media, and people can't stop praising this tiny tot.

This time, Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit has shared a snapshot of hers with their baby, and the picture is all things love! The way baby YR is looking into her mother's eyes describes the soulful bond between a child and a parent. Radhika shared the photo and wrote: "The day she was born, I was born too.. as a Mother #radhikapandit #nimmaRP [sic]"

Take a look at the picture here:

 
 
 
The day she was born, I was born too.. as a Mother ðÂÂÂ #radhikapandit #nimmaRP

Excel Entertainment's ambitious Kannada project, 'Kolar Gold Fields' aka KGF garnered immense praise from audiences across the nation. The film has got the widest release with 2,200 screens across India with 1,200 screens in Hindi and 1,000 screens in the South Indian market.

Starring actor Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Ananth Nag, John Kokken, Achyuth Rao in the lead, KGF is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, while Ravi Basrur has composed the music.

