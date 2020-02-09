KGF Chapter 2: Surprise Surprise! Raveena Tandon joins the cast and we can't wait for the film now

The first chapter of KGF, featuring the Kannada Superstar Yash, was a smash-hit in the South and a surprise hit here in the North. Given the grit and the gore of the narrative and the compelling storytelling, it was something that had to attract the attention of the audience.

Now, the earlier film ended on a cliffhanger, and the second chapter is all set to come out soon. It’s no news that Sanjay Dutt is the antagonist who will lock horns with the hero. But the biggest surprise we got this morning was to see Raveena Tandon joining the biggie. Yes, the director, Prashanth Neel, took to his Instagram account and shared this news.

He wrote- The lady who issues the death warrant has arrived. A warm welcome to you Raveena Tandon mam... The energy you have brought to our set is refreshing. Ramika Sen in the building!! Here’s the picture:

Going by his caption, it seems Tandon could also play a character with grey shades. And as far as the first look of Yash is concerned, it was released by the makers on the very day when the film completed a year of its release, where we could see the leading man building an empire. KGF: Chapter 2 got all the more exciting!

