KGF: Chapter 2 Yash surfing the waves

Yash has resumed work on the multi-lingual KGF: Chapter 2, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon Thadani. Shooting for the film had been halted due to the pandemic. On Thursday, the South star, who returns as Rocky in the action thriller, shared the news on Instagram.

He appeared to be shooting on the beachfront. He wrote, "Waves can't be stopped, but you can learn to sail. After a long break, Rocky sets sail from today." KGF: Chapter 2 features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera. He is also slated to begin shooting in the coming weeks. The action-drama also has Raveena Tandon in a crucial role. Raveena will be seen playing the role of a cop Ramika Sen.

KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The film is a follow-up of the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1, which starred Kannada star Yash with Srinidhi Shetty and Ananth Nag.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news