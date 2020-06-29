KGF star Yash tells everyone to stick to the 'wife friendly rules'

The lockdown which has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has imposed various restrictions upon people for everyone's safety and the curfew is one of the safety measures. South star Yash, whose film KGF: Chapter 1 was a super hit, recently shared a post on his social media urging the viewers to adhere to the curfew for our own sake. He motivates the viewers to stay safe and stick to the 'wife-friendly rules'.

The actor shared the post, which was a picture of him with wife Radhika Pandit, with the caption: "Karnataka Government has set new lockdown rules and don't know why, seems like my wife had something to do with it! Back home at 8pm everyday and Sundays complete lockdown!! Anyway.. these wife friendly rules will help us keep the Sanity and Safety both!! Tc guys. @iamradhikapandithttps [sic]"

The actor's next release KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most awaited films in India. Just like Chapter 1, the second chapter is also expected to be high on grit and gore. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, among others. Raveena will be seen playing the role of a cop Ramika Sen.

