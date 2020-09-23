Khaali Peeli makers to have drive-in premieres in Gurugram, Bengaluru

In the past few months, we have experienced the delight of catching new releases in the comfort of our homes. But film aficionados will tell you that the joy of watching a Friday release on the big screen remains unparalleled. While a cloud of uncertainty hangs over the reopening of cinemas, the makers of Khaali Peeli have launched a new initiative, Supermoon Drive-in, which will appease film buffs.

The Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer, slated to drop on Zee Plex on October 2, will be among the country's first movies to have a simultaneous premiere at drive-in theatres in Gurugram and Bengaluru. Swaroop Banerjee, COO and business head, Zee Live, reveals that they have charted out 10 shows over three days. "The drive-in premiere will enable audiences to step out and watch the movie from the safety of their cars at Backyard Sports Club in Gurugram and Phoenix Market City in Bengaluru." Vijay Sethupathy-starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam will also premiere in Bengaluru, with two shows allotted daily.

Banerjee says each screening can accommodate over 250 people. "The Gurugram venue has a capacity of 145 cars. Since the state protocol recommends having only two people in each car, we will have about 290 people, whereas the audience in Bengaluru will be in the range of 250 to 280. Depending on the response, we may arrange drive-in screenings in multiple cities." Where Khaali Peeli will be available for viewing at Rs 299 on the digital platform, the drive-in tickets have been priced at Rs 999 per vehicle. "We'll also launch an F&B deal soon," he adds.



A still from Ka Pae Ranasingam

The on-ground event will be held in adherence with the safety norms issued by the government, and the Event and Entertainment Management Association. The 100-plus cars will be divided into hatchbacks, sedans and SUVs, each parked at a distance of 10 feet from one another. "Each car will be sanitised at the entrance, and a kit containing a sanitiser, mask and gloves, will be handed over to the guests. The exit route will be different from the entry so that there is no crowding of cars. The guests will be allowed entry after a temperature check and the installation of the Aarogya Setu app on their phones," adds Banerjee.

