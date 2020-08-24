Khaali Peeli teaser: Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's act will leave you impressed

Here's the teaser of Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli. The one-minute teaser promo is nothing short of a masala entertainer and looks like the film is all set to enthral the audiences with its quirky plot. The edgy masala entertainer, directed by Maqbool Khan, brings Ishaan and Ananya together for the first time. The young actors will surely wow you.

Check out Khaali Peeli's teaser right here:

Producer Ali Abbas Zafar said, "Khaali Peeli is a complete desi entertainer. Ishaan, Ananya's energetic chemistry and Jaideep's credibility makes this ride cooler and edgier."

Producer Himanshu Kishan Mehra says, "We have made this film with a lot of heart and hard work, and I'm super excited that audiences will get to experience our film soon. I hope Khaali Peeli entertains the audiences in such unprecedented times".

Director Maqbool Khan said, "It's been a pleasure working with Ishaan & Ananya—two powerhouses who have given fantastic performances! Khaali Peeli is a young, edgy, mad roller-coaster ride that I hope the audiences will enjoy thoroughly!"

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios added, "Khaali Peeli is a complete package of high-octane action, song & dance, and high on emotions. It's going to bring back the quintessential feel of Bambaiya language used in the film after a long time. At a time like now when audiences are hungry for fresh, new content, we can't wait to bring this film!"

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar & Zee Studios, Khaali Peeli stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

