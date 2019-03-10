Khalid Al Ameri Breaks Arabian myths on Instagram

sunday-mid-day

Can a couple hold hands in public in the UAE? Internet star Khalid Al Ameri has an answer for this and other misconceptions

Khalid Al Ameri and his wife, Salama

Khalid Al Ameri's Instagram handle (which has 457k followers) is full of funny videos. Though that alone is enough to make him and wife, Salama, influencers, that's not Ameri's intention at all. "We would never put up a video just for the sake of putting it," he says over the phone from Abu Dhabi.

It's clear he doesn't. Their videos talk about daily life in the UAE, focusing on tackling misconceptions about how people live, love and pray in the Emirates (a federation of seven emirates consisting of Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain).

"I have a dual initiative - we pick up issues that mainstream media doesn't tackle. Secondly, I try and answer all the questions I get. A popular one is, 'can a couple hold hands in public'?" He then went out in public and made a video on public displays of affection. "We think things like why I wear a white thawb or why Salama wears the abaya are commonplace, but most people have no clue what life in the UAE is like. It's only through intimate vignettes of our life that we can spread the knowledge."

Ameri, 35, who did his MBA from Stanford, always knew that his true passion lay in digital media. It was when his wife of 11 years, Salama, gave him a camera that he decided to start making videos seriously. He imbibed his childhood heroes such as American actor Robin Williams, and as he says, he feels that "to be able to make people laugh is like being a super hero". But Ameri is also worthy of that tag as his videos are clear indication of his intent - to spread awareness about the fact that the people of the UAE are just like you and me, and they love you back as well.

Case in point could be the video he made titled, "When Muslims celebrate Christmas". The video, which was posted in 2018 and got 12 million views, starts with Ameri saying that though Muslims may not celebrate Christmas traditionally, they love the festival and the joy it brings. "A lot of people didn't agree with that video. They said we were propagating values other than those of Islam, but most of the community gets what we are trying to do, and supports us," he adds.

Along with cultural awareness, Ameri also highlights his endearing relationship with his wife. "Someone once asked me, how do I greet my wife when I get home? And I replied, 'the same way you do!' I say Hi, kiss her, and then go and sit on the couch." He says Salama is heavily involved in the making of the videos, and women all over the world want to hear her side as well. "We also want to tell people that we are not the perfect couple. When people see our videos and say, 'oh, this made me feel better', that's the best." As we get ready to hang up, Ameri tells us a secret, "People ask me if I want to head to Hollywood, and I say, I'd rather go to Bollywood instead. One day, Inshallah." Is somebody listening?

