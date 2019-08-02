Khandaani Shafakhana celeb review: Bollywood gives it a thumbs up

bollywood

The special screening of Khandaani Shafakhana was held in Mumbai on August 1. The film, which released today, August 2, stars Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah and Priyansh Jora.

Khandaani Shafakhana poster

Khandaani Shafakhana, starring Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma, Badshah, debutant Priyansh Jora, and others, hit the screens today, August 2. The makers of the film held a special screening for B-town on August 1 at a popular multiplex in Andheri, Mumbai.

Some of the celebs who attended the special screening were Iulia Vantur, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Swara Bhasker, Ragini Khanna, Kanika Kapoor, Madhu Chopra, Aayush Sharma, Anshula Kapoor, Anup Soni, Aarya Babbar, Manjot Singh and Zaheer Iqbal, besides the star cast. First celeb reviews are in and it looks like Bollywood has given the film a thumbs up.

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to congratulate the cast of Khandaani Shafakhana, asserting that the movie had its heart in the right place. Here's what he tweeted:

#KhaandaniShafakhana has its heart at the right place. A very relevant film on sex education. #BaatTohKaro@sonakshisinha gives her career best. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ§¡ @varunsharma90 is super funny and @Its_Badshah is such a revelation. Fab job paaji. And such a sweet debut by @Priyanshjora ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 2, 2019

Fukrey actor Manjot Singh thought Khandaani Shafakhana was a 'brilliantly executed film'. He wrote: "#KhandaaniShafakhana is a brilliantly executed film on sex education #BaatTohKaro @MrigLamba @shilpidasgupta_ #GautamMehra @sonakshisinha maza aagaya aapki performance dekhke @varunsharma90 bhaii ne jeetliya dil @Its_Badshah paahji kamaal acting @Priyanshjora bhai u nailed it."

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actress Simmran Mundi thought Sonakshi was flawless in the movie. The actress recommended the film to everyone.

Watched #KhandaaniShafakhana What a Film!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ @sonakshisinha is flawless her Best performance so far @Its_Badshah uuff so natural and effortlessâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ@varunsharma90 ur on a roll @shilpidasgupta_ and @MrigLamba u guys have winnerðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Guys MUST MUST WATCH!! #HighlyRecommended ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Simmran K Mundi (@SimrankMundi) August 2, 2019

Salil Acharya also took to Twitter to write about the movie. He tweeted: ".@Its_Badshah #ghatak paaji bro ... this macho baby was super cute hahahahah #KhaandaniShafakhana and so good to see @sonakshisinha back on screen"

Khandaani Shafakhana is a quirky take on the taboo around sexual disorders which follows Sonakshi Sinha taking over her uncle's sex clinic after his demise.

