Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Python clenches Tejasswi Prakash during stunt leaving Rohit Shetty in splits

The buzzword of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 is "Darr lega class, dega traas", as the contestants ward off deadly animals and poisonous insects, and tackle dangerous stunts on cars and bikes. In the second week, Tejasswi Prakash is all set to get a taste of the thrill that the season has in store.

In a recently released promo, host Rohit Shetty arranges a meeting between the Swaragini actress and her new friend - a huge python. The crew then wraps the python around her, horrifying her to no end. As she struggles to free herself, the snake keeps tightening its grip around the actress. Shetty and her co-contestants could be seen laughing hard as Prakash struggles to get rid of the huge python.

Check out the promo of the act:





So did Rohit Shetty play a prank on Tejasswi? Guess we will find out the truth in this week's episode.

The host and the actress are known to play pranks on each. In one of the episodes, Rohit had asked Tejasswi to paint the names of the films that he whispers in her ears and others have to guess. However, she has to paint it using her tongue. She refuses and suggests to use her nose instead, which the host agrees to. As the paint board arrives, Rohit reveals that he was kidding and that she has to paint with her hands.

This year's season 10 suitably has 10 contestants gunning for the top prize. Enrolling in Shetty's Darr Ki University to pass a few daring tests this season across gorgeous Bulgarian landscapes are actors Ada Khan, Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

