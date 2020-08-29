Khatron Ke Khiladi finale: Red Carpet turns into Fear Carpet for contestants

Every Bollywood movie is incomplete without a swish, dazzling Red Carpet. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, which has a Bollywood theme this year, decided to roll their own red carpet for the contestants in its grand finale episode. However, considering the fact that nothing is what it seems in the action-packed show, turned the red carpet completely around.

The contestants Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be seen quite excited about seeing the red carpet rolled out for them. But little do they know that this is just the beginning of a very painful entry into the grand finale.



Khatron Ke Khiladi contestants entering the red carpet

As the contestants walk the red carpet, they are astonished when it turns into an eerie Fear Carpet full of traps! There are rat traps and electrical shocks planted all across and the contestants have to walk through it to make it to the arena.

