Khloe goes on a dinner date with NBA star Thompson in Boston

American reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, 36, went out on a date night with basketball player Tristan Thompson, 29, in Boston recently.

According to a report in People magazine, Khloe travelled from the West Coast to Boston to be with Thompson, who begins his new season with the Boston Celtics.

The two had dinner at an upmarket Japanese restaurant named Zuma. Khloe, who has daughter True, three, with Thompson, was seen enjoying her dinner with the basketball star in a private dining room.

