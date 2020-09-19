Khloe Kardashian fears Tristan might go back to his old ways

NBA star Tristan Thompson and American TV personality Khloe Kardashian appear to have put their past behind and are back together, but the model fears the cager might return to his old ways. Khloe, 36 and Tristan, 29, who have a daughter True, two, had split in 2019 after he was found cheating on her while she was pregnant.

But according to a report in People magazine, the couple have spent the entire Coronavirus-caused lockdown together, rekindling their romance.

However, in the trailer of the latest TV series of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe is seen confronting the Cleveland Cavaliers' star and asked if he was for real. "One of my fears is you're acting like this until you get what you want and then if you do, you're going to turn into the old Tristan again," she tells him.

A source close to the Kardashians recently told Us Weekly magazine that Khloe is unable to let go of the past.

"It is always a worry that Tristan can go back to his old ways. She wants to move on and eliminate that chapter from their lives, but not forget about it at the same time," the source said.

